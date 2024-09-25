The Boys: Season Five; Daveed Diggs Joins Final Season of Prime Video Series

The Boys is headed into its fifth and final season in 2025, and a new face is joining the cast. According to Deadline, Daveed Diggs joins the superhero series as a regular cast member for the final season. No details about his character were released.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit star in the series, which is set in a world with superheroes who do horrible things behind the scenes and those who fight against them. The series is inspired by the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Eric Kripke, the man behind the Prime Video series, teased the following about the final season:

“There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive because we don’t have to keep them for another season, so you can have really shocking, big things happen all the time. And so, as the writers, as we’re starting to cook it up, we’re really enjoying that.”

The premiere date for season five of The Boys will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Will you be sad to see the series end?