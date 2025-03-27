The Conners: Season Seven Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Conners series was created following the sudden cancellation of the Roseanne revival. Many believed the spin-off would be quickly cancelled without Roseanne Barr, but the comedy became one of ABC’s highest-rated scripted shows. Now, after seven years, the sitcom is coming to an end. Many of the characters have been around for decades, and the brood was revived once. Could The Conners return for an eighth season someday? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, The Conners TV show stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson. Sean Astin, Katey Sagal, and Nat Faxon recur. Picking up where the revival of the sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by patriarch Dan Conner (Goodman) and two of his three adult children — Becky (Goranson) and Darlene (Gilbert) — as well as sister-in-law Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season seven follows the clan as they continue to struggle, endure wins and losses, and above all, stick together as a family.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season six of The Conners on ABC averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.00 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of The Conners yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Conners is ending, so there won’t be an eighth season. Could the show return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Conners TV series on ABC? Should it have been renewed for an eighth season?