The Conners: Season Four Ratings



Last season, this sitcom remained one of ABC’s most-watched comedy series. How will it perform in the ratings this year? Could The Conners be cancelled or is it most likely to be renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson. Guest stars in season four include Katey Sagal, Nat Faxon, Darien Sills-Evans, Patton Oswalt, Candice Bergen, Brian Austin Green, and Jason Alexander. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season four finds the Conner family continuing to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

For comparisons: Season three of The Conners on ABC averaged a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



