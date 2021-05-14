The Conners: Season Four; ABC Sitcom Renewed for 2021-22 Season

This Lanford family is staying together for the 2021-22 television season. ABC has renewed The Conners TV show for a fourth season.

A family comedy, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson. Guest stars in season three include Katey Sagal, Danny Trejo, Rene Rosado, Anna Maria Horsford, and Evelina Fernandez. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season three finds the Conner family continuing to struggle financially while trying to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Airing Wednesday nights, the third season of The Conners averages a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.64 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season two (which aired on Tuesdays), that’s down by 42% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership. The season finale airs next week.

ABC announced the fourth season renewal via social media:

We’re not going anywhere! 🙌 #TheConners is coming back for another season on ABC! pic.twitter.com/IjJqEMCGMu — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) May 14, 2021





