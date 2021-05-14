A Million Little Things: Season Four; ABC Renews Thursday Night Series

This group of loving friends and all of their ups and downs will return for the 2021-22 network TV season. A Million Little Things series has been renewed for a fourth season on ABC.

A family drama, A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Stephanie Szostak, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. In season three, the group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational. Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things.

The third season of A Million Little Things averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.86 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season two, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership.

The network is airing just 18 episodes this season (due to the pandemic). So far, 13 of the installments have aired and the two-hour finale is expected to air on June 9th.

ABC announced the fourth season renewal via social media:

There are a million reasons to keep #AMillionLittleThings on your screens 💛 We will be back for another season! pic.twitter.com/0Wsi23ACER — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) May 14, 2021

