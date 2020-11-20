Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Stephanie Szostak, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. In season three, the group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational. Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of A Million Little Things averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.03 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 1% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership. Find out how A Million Little Things stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 20, 2020, A Million Little Things has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew A Million Little Things for season four? This show struggled on Wednesday nights but improved once it moved to Thursdays. Though the series’ numbers still aren’t great, I think it will do well enough to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on A Million Little Things cancellation or renewal news.



