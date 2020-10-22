Vulture Watch

How many Conners can fit under one roof? Has the The Conners TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Conners, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson. Guest stars in season three include Katey Sagal, Danny Trejo, Rene Rosado, Anna Maria Horsford, and Evelina Fernandez. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season three finds the Conner family continuing to struggle financially while trying to stay safe amid the pandemic.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Conners averages a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.90 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership. Find out how The Conners stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 23, 2020, The Conners has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Conners for season four? The series has been ABC’s highest-rated comedy series so, I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Conners cancellation or renewal news.



