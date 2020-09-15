Vulture Watch

Will social distancing keep viewers away? Has the Dancing with the Stars TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 30th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Dancing with the Stars, season 30. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tyra Banks, with Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba as returning judges. Six-time champion Derek Hough is new to the judges’ panel this season, replacing Len Goodman (who will appear remotely, from the UK). Celebrities competing in cycle 29 are Monica Aldama, Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Charles Oakley, Chrishell Stause, and Johnny Weir. Professional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.



Season 29 Ratings

The 29th season of Dancing with the Stars averages a 1.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.12 million viewers. Compared to season 28, that’s up by 51% in the demo and up by 21% in viewership. Find out how Dancing with the Stars stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 15, 2020, Dancing with the Stars has not been cancelled or renewed for a 30th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Dancing with the Stars for season 30? This is an unusual season to be sure but, even if the ratings dip much lower than usual, I believe the series will still be renewed for a 30th anniversary season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dancing with the Stars cancellation or renewal news.



