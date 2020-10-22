Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Goldbergs is a family sitcom which stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal, Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt (voice). Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young boy growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. Youngest child Adam (Giambrone) is obsessed with movies and spends his time documenting his colorful family’s ups and downs. Mom Beverly (McLendon-Covey) loves to take care of her family and meddle in their lives while Dad Murray (Garlin) parents from the comfort of his recliner. Eldest child Erica (Orrantia) dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Meanwhile, middle child Barry (Gentile) can be emotionally clueless and his best friend, Geoff “Madman” Schwartz (Lerner) dates Erica. Grandfather Al “Pops” Solomon (Segal) is the wild man of the clan and a shameless Don Juan who enjoys family time with his grandkids almost as much as his weekly massages.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of The Goldbergs averages a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.12 million viewers. Compared to season 7, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 1% in viewership. Find out how The Goldbergs stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 23, 2020, The Goldbergs has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Goldbergs for season nine? My inclination is that this comedy will be renewed because it’s still one of ABC’s top-rated sitcoms. Still, all shows have to end some time, especially ones that feature kids in main roles. Offhand, I suspect that season nine or season 10 will be the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Goldbergs cancellation or renewal news.



