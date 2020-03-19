Vulture Watch
Can you truly go home again? Has The Goldbergs TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Goldbergs, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the ABC television network, The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal, Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt (voice). Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young boy growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. Youngest child Adam (Giambrone) is obsessed with movies and spends his time documenting his colorful family. Mom Beverly (McLendon-Covey) loves to take care of her family and meddle in their lives while Dad Murray (Garlin) parents from the comfort of his recliner in his underpants. Eldest child Erica (Orrantia) dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Meanwhile, middle child Barry (Gentile) can be emotionally clueless and his best friend, Geoff “Madman” Schwartz (Lerner) dates Erica. Grandfather Al “Pops” Solomon (Segal) is the wild man of the clan and a shameless Don Juan who enjoys family time with his grandkids almost as much as his weekly massages.
Season Seven Ratings
The seventh season of The Goldbergs is averaging a 0.88 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.10 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 26% and 17%, respectively. Find out how The Goldbergs stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Will ABC cancel or renew The Goldbergs for season eight? The series remains one of ABC’s top-rated sitcoms so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Goldbergs cancellation or renewal news.
The Goldbergs Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- TV show ratings are still important. Follow the weekly ups and downs.
- How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?
- Find more The Goldbergs TV series news or other ABC TV show news.
- Explore the ABC status page and other TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Do you hope The Goldbergs TV show will be renewed for an eighth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?
While we love The Goldbergs and watch seasons 1-6 on DVD all the time, we fear they are one episode away from having Cousin Oliver move in.
Seriously, stick a fork in The Goldbergs, its done…seasons one, two, and three were funny and well written, but now the show is at a point where the plot lines are just plain dumb….the actors who play Barry and Erica look like they are in their early 30’s and as a viewer we are supposed to believe that they just graduated high school and now in college + living together….no way….I mean Barry looks like he has a bad receding hairline and is way to old to be playing that character….the mom, Beverly has become a broken record and she… Read more »
The Goldberg’s and Schooled are the best Sitcoms on TV. If these shows are canceled, I’m leaving cable too.
The Goldberg’s and Schooled are the best sitcoms on TV. I’m canceling cable if they are canceled. .
OMG the Goldberg’s is 1 of the best sitcoms hands down jus love it ♥️ so I’m definitely hoping 4 more seasons 2 come
The Goldbergs is the funniest show currently on television. I look forward to watching every episode, and I have recorded and saved every episode so I can enjoy them time and time again. I have also purchased the first mixtape music, and all of the music of Hayley Orrantia. This is a fantastic comedy sitcom that outshines all of the other sitcoms on the air today.
The goldbergs need a season 8 i absolutley want them to have a season same with schooled they have the same characters just with less people bye the way lainey you suk how dare you ditch barry
Overall, it’s a funny show about youth in the 1980’s. That wasn’t my era of school years, life with family, etc. However, there’s a lot to relate to with Meet The Goldberg’s. Still well written, acted and filled with relatable characters. ABC would be remiss to pull the plug on it.
Im a Goldbergs geek i love it i would be heartbroken if they stopped it so i vote please be a season 8
Time for this one to go