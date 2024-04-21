Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

NCIS: Origins: Three Roles Cast in CBS Prequel Series, Including Gibbs’ Father

by Regina Avalos,

NCIS TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: CBS)

Three more roles have been cast for the upcoming NCIS: Origins series. Daniel Bellomy, Caleb Martin Foote, and Robert Taylor will appear in recurring roles in the prequel series, which will launch next season.

Starring Austin Stowell, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molina, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez, the new CBS series will follow the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon (above) in the original series.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new arrivals will play:

Bellomy will play Special Agent Granville “Granny” Dawson, a young probationary agent, who’s cutting his teeth as the Evidence Custodian’s assistant, all the while itching to work his way up the ranks to field agent.

Foote will play Special Agent Benjamin “Randy” Randolf, the agency’s all too lovable golden boy. He’s been tasked with showing the newly minted Agent Gibbs the ropes, so thankfully, this father of young twins is practiced in patience.

Taylor will play Jackson Gibbs, the hard-nosed father of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, originally played by Ralph Waite in many episodes of NCIS.

The premiere date for NCIS: Origins will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out this new NCIS prequel series?

Check out our CBS status sheet to track the Tiffany network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x