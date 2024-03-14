The Amazing Race: Season 36 Ratings (Spring 2024)

In part because of last year’s industry strikes, CBS decided to air two cycles of The Amazing Race for the 2023-24 television season. The venerable series has been a consistent ratings performer for the network, but it’s aired just one cycle a season since 2015-16, and it’s unclear if viewers want to go back to a twice-a-year schedule. Will The Amazing Race be cancelled or renewed for season 37? Stay tuned.

A globe-trotting competition series, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 13 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 36, the globe-trotting teams visit places like Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, and Pennsylvania. Contestants are spouses Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete, cousins Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero, mother and son Angie and Danny Butler, girlfriend/boyfriend Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun, girlfriends Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main, siblings Maya and Rohan Mody, spouses Michelle and Sean Clark, best friends Juan Villa and Shane Bilek, spouses Derek and Shelisa Williams, father and daughter Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster, spouses Rod and Leticia Gardner, twins Anthony and Bailey Smith, and best friends Sunny Pulver and Elizabeth “Bizzy” Smith.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/14 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 35 of The Amazing Race on CBS averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.87 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



