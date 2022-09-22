The Amazing Race: Season 34 Ratings



Though it’s not as popular as Survivor, The Amazing Race has continued to be one of CBS‘ most-watched reality series. Still, nothing lasts forever, and there could come a time when the network decides to give the format a rest. That happening on the cusp of an anniversary season doesn’t seem likely, but you never know. Will The Amazing Race be cancelled or renewed for season 35? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 12 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 34, the globe-trotting teams visit places like Germany, Italy, Austria, France, Spain, Iceland, Tennessee, Jordan, and Los Angeles. Contestants are Aastha Lal and Nina Duong, Abby Garrett and Will Freeman, Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, Glenda and Lumumba Roberts, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, Linton and Sharik Atkinson, Marcus and Michael Craig, Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch, Tim Mann and Rex Ryan, and Rich Kuo and Dom Jones.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/22 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 33 of The Amazing Race on CBS averaged a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.73 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



