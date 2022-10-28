The Amazing Race: Season 35 Renewal; CBS Series Reportedly Begins Filming

The Amazing Race is currently airing season 34 on CBS, and production has quietly begun on season 35, per Reality Blurred. Season 35 began filming earlier this week in Mexico. The network has not officially announced a renewal for the reality competition series.

No details about the cast of season 35 have been released. The series did see a delay in airing due to COVID-19, but things have picked up since the series returned to CBS with season 33.

Currently, The Amazing Race airs on Wednesday nights following the freshman series The Real Love Boat.

A premiere date for season 35 will be announced later, but it is likely the series will return this spring.

