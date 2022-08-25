The Amazing Race: Season 34 Cast Revealed by CBS, Series to Surpass 400 Episodes

Time to get ready for another season of The Amazing Race. The cast for the upcoming season of the reality competition series, and this time the 12 teams will start at a location outside of the United States. The competition will start off in Munich, Germany. This is a first for the series which is also reaching another milestone this season — its 400th episode.

The duos competing are Aastha Lal and Nina Duong, Linton Atkinson and Sharik Atkinson, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, Rich Kuo and Dom Jones, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Glenda Roberts and Lumumba Roberts, Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch, Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, Marcus Craig and Michael Craig, Tim Mann and Rex Ryan, and Abby Garrett and Will Freeman.

CBS revealed more about the return of The Amazing Race in a press release.

“After 21 years and 33 trips around the globe, the Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE celebrates 400 episodes with 12 new teams who go on their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 34th edition of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE on the season premiere in its new time period, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. This season, for the first time, the 12 globe-trotting teams will begin the race outside of the United States, traveling to Munich, Germany for the starting line. The show also visits the ancient city of Petra, in Jordan, where teams will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film “Lawrence of Arabia,” perform a Jordanian folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet. Also, for the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, there will be no non-elimination legs. With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races in the show’s history and teams will be in for a surprise when host Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race. Other locations that teams will travel to include Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland and Nashville, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize. THE AMAZING RACE sends 12 teams on a trek around the world. Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges – some mental and some physical – and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan and Patrick Cariaga are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Earthview Inc. in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Amazing Race?