The Amazing Race: Season 32 Premiere Date Announced by CBS; Survivor Finale Set

Amazing news for Amazing Race fans! CBS just announced the premiere date for the TV show’s 32nd season.

Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the long-running competition series follows 12 teams of two as they race around the world to win one million dollars on this reality competition series.

Season 32 of The Amazing Race debuts on CBS on May 20th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Meanwhile, the season 40 finale of Survivor premieres on May 13th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS ANNOUNCES THE THREE-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF “SURVIVOR” TO AIR WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, FOLLOWED ONE WEEK LATER BY THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF “THE AMAZING RACE,” ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

“Survivor” to Have Special Two-Hour Penultimate Episode, Wednesday, May 6

CBS announced today the three-hour season finale of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR will air Wednesday, May 13 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. One week later, the new season of THE AMAZING RACE will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). THE AMAZING RACE assumes its regular Wednesday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on May 27.

“When SURVIVOR wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, we’re excited to schedule another signature reality series, THE AMAZING RACE, to step seamlessly into the time period,” said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.

On the 40th season finale of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, following an epic 39-day battle, host Jeff Probst will crown one castaway the winner who will take home the $2 million prize, the largest in reality show history, and earn the title of Sole Survivor for the second time. During the finale, Jeff will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.

Prior to the finale, SURVIVOR will have a special two-hour penultimate episode, Wednesday, May 6 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

On the season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, 11 new teams will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. This season’s destinations include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil, among others. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners and receive the $1 million prize. This edition was filmed prior to the outbreak of the recent global pandemic.

SURVIVOR is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Jesse Jensen and Kahaia Pearson are the executive producers.

THE AMAZING RACE is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are the executive producers.