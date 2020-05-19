The Amazing Race, Survivor: CBS Boss Talks About Reality Series’ Unknown Futures

What’s happening with The Amazing Race and Survivor? Recently, CBS chief Kelly Kahl spoke with Deadline about the uncertain future for the two TV shows.

As reported earlier, production on season 33 of The Amazing Race and season 41 of Survivor has shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Season 32 of The Amazing Race is set to air this fall and season 41 of Survivor has been pushed back.

Speaking to Deadline, Kahl said both CBS TV shows will resume production when it is safe to do so:

In terms of Survivor and The Amazing Race, we’ll get those into production as soon as we can safely get back into production. That’s going to be a little more complicated because we literally have to navigate some international waters.”

Kahl added:

If we get back into production [on The Amazing Race], you can trust that we have plotted out all of the safe and smart ways of doing it. Some countries are more affected than others and these producers are some of the best in the business and they will plot out a race that sticks to countries that are safe.”

What do you think? Do you watch Survivor and/or The Amazing Race? How much longer do you think CBS should wait to resume filming?