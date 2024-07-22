Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner Join New Paramount+ Series

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has found more of its cadets. Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner have been added to the cast of the upcoming Star Trek series. They join the previously cast Holly Hunter, Paul Giamatti, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins.

The new series will follow a new class of cadets as they face a new threat to Starfleet. Paramount+ released a press release with more about the upcoming series.

“Paramount+ today announced that Karim Diané (One Of Us Is Lying) and Zoë Steiner (Significant Others) have joined the cast of the original series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY. The upcoming series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Produced by CBS Studios, the new series will begin production later this summer.

Diané and Steiner will play cadets, joining previously announced cadets Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard and George Hawkins, as well as cast members Holly Hunter as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, and Paul Giamatti as the season’s villain.

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Diané recently starred in the hit series One Of Us Is Lying and opposite Gabourey Sidibe in 1266. He will next be heard in This American Life’s episode “Afrikanas.” Diané is a Guinean singer and actor who started his career as a contestant on The X Factor. After a series of short films, in early 2017, Diané landed his first recurring role in the second season of the series StartUp.

Steiner recently made her professional debut in the lead role of Hanna in Significant Others. Born and raised in Melbourne, Steiner was drawn to cinema and the films of Old Hollywood from a young age. Upon graduating from 16th StreetActors Studio in Melbourne, Zoë studied intensively under Lenard Petit at the Michael Chekhov Acting Studio in New York. She has trained with Carl Ford, Lisa Robertson, Iain Sinclair and Les Chantery and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Melbourne.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series’ premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY is the latest addition to the expanding STAR TREK franchise on Paramount+, which also includes the fifth and final season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: SECTION 31, an original movie with Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh.”