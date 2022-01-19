Star Trek: Discovery: Season Five Renewal Announced for Paramount+ Series

This crew will have many more adventures in the future. Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season on the Paramount+ streaming service. There will be 10 episodes.

A sci-fi series, the Star Trek: Discovery TV show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, and Blu del Barrio. A prequel to the original Star Trek series, this drama follows the crew of the USS Discovery of the interstellar government known as the United Federation of Planets (UFP). Season four finds Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and her crew facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

The fourth season of the series will resume on Thursday, February 10th, and will conclude on March 17th. A premiere date for the fifth season will be announced at some point in the future. All but the second season have launched in the fall.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Star Trek: Discovery TV show? Are you happy to hear that it’s been renewed for a fifth season on Paramount+?

