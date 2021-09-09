Star Trek: Discovery: Season Four Premiere Date Set by Paramount+

The starship Discovery will take viewers on new adventures later this fall. Paramount+ has announced that season four of the Star Trek: Discovery series will launch on Thursday, November 18th. Season four will find Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. Other stars of the season include Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, and Blu del Barrio.

Here are additional details from Paramount+:

THE U.S.S. DISCOVERY CREW RETURNS ON NOV. 18

Sept. 8, 2021 – Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed that season four of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 18, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. The announcement was made during the STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel that took place at today’s global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration. The date was revealed following a sneak peek clip from the upcoming fourth season, introduced virtually by series star Sonequa Martin-Green.

The STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel featured cast members Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander and showrunner and executive producer, Michelle Paradise, and was moderated by host Wil Wheaton.

The remaining Star Trek Day celebration panels are available to live-stream for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on Paramount+ and Paramount+’s Twitch page in the U.S. The Star Trek Day panel schedule can be found at StarTrek.com/Day. After their initial airing, the panels will be available on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and on Paramount+.

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season four cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., and the series is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 190 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

