Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three; CBS All Access Sets Premiere Date

CBS All Access is taking subscribers back to the final frontier in October. The streaming service has announced that season three of the Star Trek: Discovery TV series will launch on Thursday, October 15th. There will be 13 episodes this time around — the first and second seasons had 15 and 14 episodes, respectively. New third season installments will be released each Thursday.

Here’s a press release with some additional details about season three, as well as a video of an extended table read of the second season finale:

JUMP INTO THE FUTURE WHEN SEASON THREE OF “STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” PREMIERES THURSDAY, OCT. 15 ON CBS ALL ACCESS

July 27, 2020 – CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that the third season of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15. New episodes of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s 13-episode third season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season three cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Seasons one and two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY are available to stream now on CBS All Access, and the series is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

In addition to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, the “Star Trek” franchise on CBS All Access currently includes hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD; upcoming new animated comedy series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, which premieres on Thursday, August 6; the recently announced U.S.S. Enterprise set series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon, titled STAR TREK: PRODIGY.

About CBS All Access:

CBS All Access is ViacomCBS’ direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. CBS All Access gives subscribers the ability to watch more than 15,000 episodes on demand – spanning exclusive original series, CBS Television Network’s primetime, daytime and late night shows, plus classic TV hits – as well as the ability to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. CBS All Access’ original series include THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, TOONING OUT THE NEWS, NO ACTIVITY, WHY WOMEN KILL, INTERROGATION, THE THOMAS JOHN EXPERIENCE and TELL ME A STORY, as well as the upcoming event series THE STAND, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, THE HARPER HOUSE and GUILTY PARTY. CBS All Access is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD and the upcoming animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and the U.S.S Enterprise set series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. CBS All Access also includes the ability to stream CBS Interactive’s other live channels, CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

The service is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS app for iOS and Android, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV channels. Versions of CBS All Access have now launched internationally in Canada and Australia (10 All Access), with unique but similar content and pricing plans. For more details on CBS All Access, please visit https://www.cbs.com/all-access.

About CBS Television Studios:

CBS Television Studios is one of the industry’s leading suppliers of programming with more than 70 series currently in production across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other emerging platforms. The Studio’s expansive portfolio spans a diverse slate of commercially successful and critically acclaimed scripted programming, genre-defining franchises including the ever-growing “Star Trek” universe, award-winning late night and daytime talk shows, and an extensive library of iconic intellectual property.