Love Island USA: Season Eight Contestants Revealed for Peacock Reality Series

Love Island USA returns next week with its eighth season, and Peacock has revealed the contestants appearing on the dating reality series hosted by Ariana Madix.

Peacock shared the following about the upcoming season:

“Peacock has revealed smoking hot new cast of Islanders for season eight of the hit cultural phenomenon “Love Island USA.” The 12 Islanders are: Aniya Harvey, Tyrone, Georgia

Beatriz Hatz, San Diego, California

Bryce Dettloff, Los Angeles, California

Gabriel Vasconcelos, Miami, Florida

KC Chandler, Fresno, California

Kenzie Annis, Kennesaw, Georgia

Melanie Moreno, Los Angeles, California

Sean Reifel, Easton, Pennsylvania

Sincere Rhea, Cape May, New Jersey

Trinity Tatum, Newport News, Virginia

Vasana Montgomery, Beaverton, Oregon

Zach Georgiou, Birmingham, England Hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by comedian Iain Stirling, “Love Island USA” season eight streams exclusively on Peacock beginning Tuesday, June 2 with new episodes dropping daily at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET for premiere week, followed by new episodes everyday – except Wednesdays thereafter. Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the “Love Island USA” app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa and who goes home heartbroken. Peacock’s companion series “Aftersun” returns with dynamic new hosts Ciara Miller (“Summer House”) and Tefi Pessoa (media personality), premiering every Saturday starting June 13 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. This year, “Aftersun” has an all-new look, featuring exclusive never-before-seen footage and capturing exiting Islanders’ genuine reactions as they start to re-enter the world, get their phones back, see fan opinions and reconnect with loved ones back home. Along with intimate in-depth interviews with departing Islanders, Ciara and Tefi will introduce incoming bombshells before they even step foot into the villa.”

The trailer and photos for the cast are below.

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What do you think? Do you enjoy this Peacock reality series? Do you plan to watch the new season this summer?