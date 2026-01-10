The ‘Burbs: Peacock Releases New Trailer, Photos & Key Art for Horror-Comedy Series

The ‘Burbs arrives next month on Peacock, and viewers are being given a look at the new series. The streaming service has released a new trailer, photos, and key art for the series inspired by the 1980s films.

Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar star in the series created by Celeste Hughey. Eight episodes were produced for the series, and they will be released in a single batch.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

“Inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy film of the same name and set in present-day suburbia, THE ‘BURBS follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.”

The trailer, key art, and more photos for the series are below.

