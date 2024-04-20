We Are Lady Parts: Season Two Premiere Date and Photos Released for Peacock Comedy Series

We Are Lady Parts has a premiere date for its second season. All six episodes will arrive on May 30th on Peacock.

The streaming service has released several photos teasing the comedy series—season one of the series aired in June 2021 with a renewal given in November of that year.

Starring Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Aiysha Hart, Zaqi Ismail, Shobu Kapoor, the series follows the members of a Muslim female punk rock band.

Peacock revealed the following about season two:

“Season 2 of WE ARE LADY PARTS sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether ‘making it big’ is really what they wanted.”

Series creator Nida Manzoor said the following about the return of the series:

“Making season one of We Are Lady Parts was immense for me. It was a trial by fire, but I found my voice, my style and my confidence in creating this show. Most importantly, I found my tribe – from actors and crew to producers and studio execs. So, coming to season two, I was galvanised. The characters, the world, the tone – it was all there, established, and ready to go. Now it was time to turn things up to 11. I wanted to go bolder, sillier, darker and deeper and that is exactly what we strived to do. In season two, we explore the interior lives of each of the women in more depth. Each of them facing new, existential challenges with all the silliness, pratfalls and banter of season one. The music is bigger too – more wild original tunes (penned by me and my siblings) and dare I say it, even better covers. The season overall asks the question of success. What is success? For a punk band – is fame, stadium shows and major record deals the answer? I wanted to explore the uncomfortable tension between art and commerce and ask how much compromise is too much. I’m really proud of what we achieved, and can’t wait to share it with old fans and new.”

More photos from season two of We Are Lady Parts are below.

