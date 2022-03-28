Killing It: Peacock Releases Trailer and Sets Premiere Date for Craig Robinson Comedy Series

Killing It is coming to Peacock next month. The streaming service has released a trailer for the new comedy series starring Craig Robinson. Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller also star in the TV show from Dan Goor and Luke Del.

Peacock revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.”

Killing It arrives on April 14th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Killing It on Peacock?