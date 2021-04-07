Girls5eva: Peacock Releases Comedy Series Trailer and Premiere Date

Girls5eva is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service has released a trailer and revealed a premiere date for the new comedy. All eight episodes of the series will arrive at once on May 6th.

The comedy follows the reunion of a 90s girl group trying to go for a second chance at fame. Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps star in the new series.

Peacock revealed more about the show in a press release.

“When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva? The series stars Grammy(R) Award-winner and Tony(R) and Emmy(R) Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy(R) winning Saturday Night Live mainstay and comedy icon Paula Pell, and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps. Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger) also serve as executive producers. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.”

Check out the trailer for Girls5eva below.

What do you think? Are you going to check out the Girls5eva TV series on Peacock next month?