Hitmen: Season Two Renewal for Sky and Peacock Comedy TV Series

Hitmen is coming back! Sky just announced the UK TV show has been renewed for a second season, Variety reports.

The comedy series, which airs on Peacock in the U.S., follows Fran and Jamie, best friends who happen to work as contract killers. The cast includes Sue Perkins, Mel Giedroyc, Asim Chaudhry, Andrew Brooke, and Tonya Cornelisse.

Season two of Hitmen is slated to debut on Sky One in 2021. Peacock has not yet announced a premiere date.

It's official! #Hitmen will return for a second series. Coming to Sky in 2021. 😎

All episodes of series 1 available now, Sky One. pic.twitter.com/qIPhrna6cg — Sky TV (@skytv) August 20, 2020

Delighted to announce that Mrs Miggins and myself will be back eating crisps in a van for series 2 of Hitmen. #hitmen — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) August 20, 2020

What do you think? Have you seen Hitmen? Are you glad it’s coming back?