The Dan Patrick Show: Sports Talk Series to Stream for Free on Peacock

The Dan Patrick Show is coming to Peacock. The sports talk series is set to premiere later this month, and it will stream completely free. The series will take over weekday mornings live on the new streaming service.

Peacock revealed more about the new talk series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Peacock today announced an exclusive deal with The Dan Patrick Show to stream for free on Peacock. Starting August 24, Emmy Award–winning, multiplatform host Dan Patrick will be live on Peacock each weekday from 9:00 a.m. to noon ET. The Dan Patrick Show entertains fans across the U.S. every weekday with a production team that includes Paul Pabst, Patrick O’Connor, Andrew Perloff and Todd Fritz, who are known as the Danettes. The Dan Patrick Show is known for its extensive A-list interviews from the world of sports entertainment, as well as its unique blend of situational comedy, breaking sports news, unparalleled insider access and pop culture commentary. “I’m thrilled to be coming back home to Peacock and the NBC family to continue the show with the Danettes and the rest of my talented team,” said Dan Patrick. “A huge factor in partnering with Peacock is that our loyal fans can watch us for FREE. Who doesn’t love FREE. We can’t wait to get started—see you soon.” All content from The Dan Patrick Show will be available on demand in addition to streaming live. Also, top moments from the show will also be featured in the service’s Trending section, a hub for short-form content updated on a daily basis, including sports highlights, pop culture updates, and shorter interview and news segments. The Dan Patrick Show will be simulcast on SiriusXM (Channel 211) and radio channels across the U.S. The show’s YouTube simulcast will end on August 28. “We’re excited to welcome Dan and his devoted following to Peacock later this month,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Peacock. “Dan adds a distinctive voice to Peacock as we continue to build our live topical sports offering.”

What do you think? Have you checked out the new streaming service? Will you watch The Dan Patrick Show once it arrives on Peacock?