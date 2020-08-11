Vulture Watch

Is it time for the wood chipper? Has the Fargo TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Fargo season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An FX crime drama anthology, Fargo stars Ewan McGregor (in a dual role), with Carrie Coon, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Thewlis, Goran Bogdan, Andy Yu, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jim Gaffigan, and Scoot McNairy. Taking place in 2010, the story follows the sibling rivalry between Emmit (McGregor) the “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” and his younger brother Ray Stussy (McGregor), a pot-bellied parole officer. Although Emmit sees himself as an American success story, Ray is more of a cautionary tale.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Fargo averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.13 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Find out how Fargo stacks up against the other FX TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Although the season three has been down (compared to season two). My gut tells me that FX will renew this critically acclaimed series. Since I’m not opposed to frozen food, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page periodically. Subscribe to receive free updates on any Fargo cancellation and renewal news.

8/3/2018 update: FX has officially renewed Fargo for a fourth season. Details here.



Fargo Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow the weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to the network TV shows?

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Fargo TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if FX had cancelled this TV series, instead?