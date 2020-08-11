Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Fargo: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four on FX?

by Telly Vulture

Fargo TV show on FX: canceled or season 4 (canceled or renewed Vulture Watch)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Fargo TV show on FXIs it time for the wood chipper? Has the Fargo TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Fargo season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An FX crime drama anthology, Fargo stars Ewan McGregor (in a dual role), with Carrie Coon, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Thewlis, Goran Bogdan, Andy Yu, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jim Gaffigan, and Scoot McNairy. Taking place in 2010, the story follows the sibling rivalry between Emmit (McGregor) the “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” and his younger brother Ray Stussy (McGregor), a pot-bellied parole officer. Although Emmit sees himself as an American success story, Ray is more of a cautionary tale.
 

Season Three Ratings

The third season of Fargo averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.13 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Find out how Fargo stacks up against the other FX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Fargo has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut September 27, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Although the season three has been down (compared to season two). My gut tells me that FX will renew this critically acclaimed series. Since I’m not opposed to frozen food, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page periodically. Subscribe to receive free updates on any Fargo cancellation and renewal news.

8/3/2018 update: FX has officially renewed Fargo for a fourth season. Details here.
 

Fargo Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Fargo TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if FX had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

10
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
Thomas PedersenBeth BlaggMelJana LandersBarb Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thomas Pedersen
Reader
Thomas Pedersen

Fargo season 2 and especially 3 were absolute dog****. How anybody entertains in the face of such level of blatant stupidity and illogical happenings is beyond me. Acting and scenery tends to be very good, as well as audio/fx, the characters are mostly all enjoyable, but story/plot, happenings and logic is abysmal and alien, a huge wtf to anyone who posses the slightest amount of critical and realistic thinking. However, 1st season was very decent, though also containing some of the same type of illogical idiocy (“is this what you want?”). The worst thing is that they proclaim in the… Read more »

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 17, 2020 10:46 am
Beth Blagg
Reader
Beth Blagg

Must Have MORE Fargo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 24, 2018 10:43 pm
Mel
Reader
Mel

More Fargo! Quality viewing. Clever & truly entertaining. This must be the quiet(est) achiever in tv land! Can’t work out why it isn’t more popular than the rest of the vacuous offerings on tv.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 11, 2018 3:46 pm
Jana Landers
Reader
Jana Landers

My husband and I LOVE Fargo! Looking forward to a 4th season.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
November 23, 2017 7:27 pm
Barb
Reader
Barb

My favorite show of all time. There is soooo much more to this series than meets the eye! It’s what you are able to read between the lines in almost every scene played! Please don’t cancel! Not many great shows left

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 22, 2017 3:55 pm
Lynn Sharp
Reader
Lynn Sharp

Absolutely love it….please renew.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 24, 2017 8:41 pm
Gail
Reader
Gail

I Love Fargo!!! PLEASE, PLEASE renew it!!! It’s our favorite show!!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 5, 2017 10:09 pm
Irene
Reader
Irene

I love Fargo…please keep it on the air. It is the best series on TV, not the same as other series, and definitely not predictable.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
June 24, 2017 12:11 pm
a. birk
Reader
a. birk

fargo is the best show on t.v. I can’t imagine anyone wanting it to be cancelled. C.mon, we want more.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
June 24, 2017 12:09 am
Karen
Reader
Karen

Please give us a new season of Fargo.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
June 22, 2017 10:02 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz