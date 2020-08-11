Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
An FX crime drama anthology, Fargo stars Ewan McGregor (in a dual role), with Carrie Coon, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Thewlis, Goran Bogdan, Andy Yu, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jim Gaffigan, and Scoot McNairy. Taking place in 2010, the story follows the sibling rivalry between Emmit (McGregor) the “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” and his younger brother Ray Stussy (McGregor), a pot-bellied parole officer. Although Emmit sees himself as an American success story, Ray is more of a cautionary tale.
Season Three Ratings
The third season of Fargo averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.13 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Find out how Fargo stacks up against the other FX TV shows.
Fargo has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut September 27, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
Telly’s Take
Although the season three has been down (compared to season two). My gut tells me that FX will renew this critically acclaimed series. Since I’m not opposed to frozen food, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page periodically. Subscribe to receive free updates on any Fargo cancellation and renewal news.
8/3/2018 update: FX has officially renewed Fargo for a fourth season. Details here.
Fargo season 2 and especially 3 were absolute dog****. How anybody entertains in the face of such level of blatant stupidity and illogical happenings is beyond me. Acting and scenery tends to be very good, as well as audio/fx, the characters are mostly all enjoyable, but story/plot, happenings and logic is abysmal and alien, a huge wtf to anyone who posses the slightest amount of critical and realistic thinking. However, 1st season was very decent, though also containing some of the same type of illogical idiocy (“is this what you want?”). The worst thing is that they proclaim in the… Read more »
Must Have MORE Fargo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
More Fargo! Quality viewing. Clever & truly entertaining. This must be the quiet(est) achiever in tv land! Can’t work out why it isn’t more popular than the rest of the vacuous offerings on tv.
My husband and I LOVE Fargo! Looking forward to a 4th season.
My favorite show of all time. There is soooo much more to this series than meets the eye! It’s what you are able to read between the lines in almost every scene played! Please don’t cancel! Not many great shows left
Absolutely love it….please renew.
I Love Fargo!!! PLEASE, PLEASE renew it!!! It’s our favorite show!!!!
I love Fargo…please keep it on the air. It is the best series on TV, not the same as other series, and definitely not predictable.
fargo is the best show on t.v. I can’t imagine anyone wanting it to be cancelled. C.mon, we want more.
Please give us a new season of Fargo.