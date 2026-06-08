Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Season Two; Matt Rogers and Francesca Scorsese Join Prime Video Spy Series

Mr. & Mrs. Smith has added two more to its cast. Matt Rogers and Francesca Scorsese have joined the cast of the spy series.

Maya Erskine and Donald Glover starred in the series’ first season and will appear in the second season, though it isn’t known how much. The Prime Video series will feature other Mr. & Mrs. Smith couples.

According to one Deadline report, Matt Rogers has been cast as one Mr. Smith. Another Deadline report revealed that Francesca Scorsese would play another Mrs. Smith. Talia Ryder and Mark Eydelshteyn were previously cast as the pair.

Production of the spy series is currently underway in Los Angeles. The premiere date for season two of Mr. and Mrs. Smith will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of this Prime Video series?