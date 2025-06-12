Teen Titans Go!: Season 10 Renewal Set; Cartoon Network Developing Steven Universe Sequel Series

Teen Titans Go! will continue to fight on. Cartoon Network has renewed the animated series for a 10th season. Cartoon Network Studios is also developing a sequel series to Steven Universe for Prime Video. The original series aired for six seasons and ended in 2020.

More was revealed about both projects in a press release.

“Cartoon Network Studios is currently developing Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars, a follow-up to the Peabody Award-winning series Steven Universe, for Prime Video. Description: From executive producers Rebecca Sugar and Ian Jones-Quartey, Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars explores the past, present and future of the Steven Universe universe. The sequel series follows Lars Barriga, eternal teenager and space outlaw, as he and his pirate crew smuggle contraband, evade the authorities, and uncover the darkest secrets of the fallen Gem Empire. Teen Titans Go!, the longest running animated series in DC history, has been renewed for a tenth season on Cartoon Network. Description: Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Raven continue the fun with all-new comedic adventures, giving viewers a look at what life is really like as a teen super hero… once the cape comes off. Inspired by and featuring the principal voice cast of the original Teen Titans series, this character-driven comedy – based upon DC characters – focuses on the funny that happens in between saving the world and living together as teenagers without adult supervision. Executive producers are Luke Cormican, Peggy Regan, and Sam Register.”

Premiere dates for both shows will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Teen Titans Go! on Cartoon Network?