Freakazoid!: Kids’ WB Characters Being Revived on Teen Titans Go! on Cartoon Network

A familiar character is coming to Cartoon Network. Freakazoid, from the titular Kids’s WB TV show, will appear in a new episodes of Teen Titans Go!.

An animated series, Freakazoid! premiered in 1995 and follows a geeky teen who is transformed into a crazed superhero. The show ran for two seasons before ending in 1997.

The original voice of Freakazoid!, Paul Rugg, revealed on Twitter that he reprised his voice role for a new episode of Cartoon Network‘s Teen Titans Go!. The episode is set to premiere on November 14th.

Read more info below:

Yes, Freakazoid is making a mini comeback. Last year the folks at Teen Titans Go sent me a script and it was pretty funny! They asked me to add a few things and I did and we recorded it last December. They also got David Warner! Ed Asner! And Joe Leahy! Ep this weekend! — Paul Rugg (@pkrugg) November 10, 2020

Huggbees! Saturday, November 14th, look for a new #TeenTitansGo featuring #Freakazoid! The episode “Huggbees” description: "The Brain teams up with The Lobe, so the Titans enlist the help of Freakazoid to stop them." The BRAIN probably isn’t the mouse. He’s also a TTG baddie. pic.twitter.com/ixZaJf6uBK — The Animanicast (@animanicast) November 9, 2020

Although it's not showing up on some TV listings… This is what is showing up on at least some other listings! Thanks to the fine folks at our Discord for the pics! pic.twitter.com/TK7zUzivPL — The Animanicast (@animanicast) November 9, 2020

What do you think? Do you remember Freakazoid!? Are you a fan of Teen Titans Go!?