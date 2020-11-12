Menu

Freakazoid!: Kids’ WB Characters Being Revived on Teen Titans Go! on Cartoon Network

by Jessica Pena,

Freakazoid joins Teen Titans Go! TV show on Cartoon Network

A familiar character is coming to Cartoon Network. Freakazoid, from the titular Kids’s WB TV show, will appear in a new episodes of Teen Titans Go!.

An animated series, Freakazoid! premiered in 1995 and follows a geeky teen who is transformed into a crazed superhero. The show ran for two seasons before ending in 1997.

The original voice of Freakazoid!, Paul Rugg, revealed on Twitter that he reprised his voice role for a new episode of Cartoon Network‘s Teen Titans Go!. The episode is set to premiere on November 14th.

What do you think? Do you remember Freakazoid!? Are you a fan of Teen Titans Go!?


