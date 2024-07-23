Your Honor: Season Three Being Discussed After Showtime Series Becomes a Hit for Netflix

Your Honor may return for a third season. The series, which ended last year on Showtime after a second season, has recently become a hit on Netflix after its arrival on the streaming service.

Bryan Cranston, Rosie Perez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Lilli Kay, Jimi Stanton, Benjamin Flores Jr., Andrene Ward-Hammond, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Keith Machekanyanga star in the Showtime series, which follows a father, Judge Michael Desiato (Cranston), who lost his son following the boy’s involvement in a hit and run.

According to the New York Times, the series has had a billion viewing minutes each week since its arrival. That makes Your Honor a hit for Netflix, which has CBS Studios looking at a third season.

The following was said about the series:

“But now, given the show’s performance over the past few weeks, it may have some life after all. Executives at CBS Studios, which produced the show, are in active discussions with Netflix about reviving the series for a third season, according to two people familiar with the negotiations. No final decision has been made. Representatives for Netflix and CBS Studios declined to comment.”

Cranston did have some hope for a third season after the series wrapped its second season in 2023. He said, “I’m not sure that there could be or there is. There is some discussion. Showtime has indicated there is interest and we’re very proud to know that every episode in Season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week. If it happens, fantastic but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are. I’d be very interested in producing that. I don’t know about being in it because my guy’s back in prison.”

Robert and Michelle King are behind Your Honor, and another one of their shows, Evil, has also seen an increase in popularity since its arrival on Netflix. The series ends with the end of its fourth season next month.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Your Honor? Do you want to see more of the series?