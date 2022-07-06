Your Honor: Season Two to End Showtime Series According to Bryan Cranston

Your Honor is returning for its second season, but that will end the drama. Bryan Cranston revealed that the series would end on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast. Originally planned as a limited series, the cable network renewed the series for a second season. Production has just begun on season two.

Also starring Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D’Elia, the series follows a New Orleans judge (Cranston) who twists the law after his son is involved in a hit and run.

Cranston said the following about the Showtime series, per TV Line:

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime. As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Your Honor on Showtime? Do you plan to watch season two?