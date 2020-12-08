Menu

Your Honor: Season One Ratings

Your Honor TV show on Showtime: season one ratings

(Showtime)

It appears that we don’t have to wonder if Your Honor will be cancelled or renewed for a second season since it looks to be a true mini-series with a planned ending. Still, if the Showtime series does well enough, could it return in some form? Stay tuned.

A legal thriller, the Your Honor TV series stars Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D’Elia, with guests Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay. Michael Desiato (Cranston) is a highly-respected New Orleans judge whose personal and professional lives are turned upside down when his teenage son, Adam (Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run. This leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices for both of them. Meanwhile, Jimmy Baxter (Stuhlbarg) is the much-feared head of a crime family and the husband of Gina (Davis), who might be even more dangerous than her husband.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

What do you think? Do you like the Your Honor TV series on Showtime? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?



