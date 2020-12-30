Your Honor: Showtime to Release Fifth Episode on New Year’s Eve

Your Honor fans are getting a late Christmas gift. The fifth episode of the series will be available on the Showtime mobile app and on-demand tomorrow. The episode will still air on the Showtime cable channel on Sunday night.

Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D’Elia, with guests Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay star in the series which follows the life of Michael Desiato (Cranston). He is a New Orleans judge who sees his life turned upside down when his son is involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Showtime revealed more about the decision to release the fifth episode of Your Honor early in a press release:

“SHOWTIME has announced that the fifth installment of YOUR HONOR, starring Oscar nominee and Emmy, Golden Globe(R), Screen Actors Guild(R) and Tony(R) Award winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), will release early for streaming and on-demand viewing on Thursday, December 31. Directed by Emmy nominee Clark Johnson (The Shield), the episode of the hit limited series will be available to stream on SHOWTIME and across all SHOWTIME partner platforms ahead of its linear premiere on Sunday, January 3 at 10 PM ET/PT. The top limited drama series premiere ever on SHOWTIME, YOUR HONOR is a 10-episode legal thriller starring Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) stars as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family opposite Emmy and Golden Globe(R) nominee Hope Davis (For the People) as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband. The series also stars Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of). Additional guest stars include Maura Tierney (THE AFFAIR), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Blair Underwood (Dear White People), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give) and Lilli Kay (Chambers).

