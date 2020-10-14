Tell Me a Story: Season Two Ratings

As you may recall, the Tell Me a Story TV series initially aired on the CBS All Access streaming service. The CW picked up the series’ two seasons to help fill the schedule because its regular programming has been delayed due to the pandemic. Tell Me a Story has already been cancelled so The CW can’t license a third season but, could the smallest network put the show back into production if the ratings are good enough? Stay tuned.

A dark psychological thriller, Tell Me a Story stars Paul Wesley, Odette Annable, Eka Darville, Matt Lauria, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ashley Madekwe, and Carrie-Anne Moss, with Danielle Campbell, Garcelle Beauvais, Caleb Castille, and Christopher Meyer recurring. The series reimagines classic fairy tales and sets them in the modern world. Season two includes tales that focus on three legendary princesses — Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella. The Pruitt family navigates love, loss, romance, and terror against the iconic backdrop of Nashville, Tennessee.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/14 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Tell Me a Story on The CW averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 345,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

