Vulture Watch

Is this series a dream come true for storybook fans? Has the Tell Me a Story TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS All Access? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Tell Me a Story, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A CBS All Access dark psychological thriller, Tell Me a Story stars Paul Wesley, Odette Annable, Eka Darville, Matt Lauria, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ashley Madekwe, and Carrie-Anne Moss, with Danielle Campbell, Garcelle Beauvais, Caleb Castille, and Christopher Meyer recurring. The series reimagines classic fairy tales and sets them in the modern world. Season two includes tales that focus on three legendary princesses — Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella. The Pruitt family navigates love, loss, romance, and terror against the iconic backdrop of Nashville, Tennessee.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 12, 2020, Tell Me a Story has been cancelled, so there will not be a third season. Could this series be revived someday?

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether CBS All Access will cancel or renew Tell Me a Story for season three. I suspect that it will be renewed but that’s just a guess. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tell Me a Story cancellation or renewal news.

5/12 update: Tell Me a Story has been cancelled.



Tell Me a Story Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Were you hoping that the Tell Me a Story TV show was renewed for a third season? How would you feel if CBS All Access cancelled this TV series, instead?