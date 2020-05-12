Menu

Tell Me a Story: Has the CBS All Access Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

Tell Me a Story TV show on CBS All Access: canceled or renewed for season 3?

The Television Vulture is watching the Tell Me a Story TV show on CBS All AccessIs this series a dream come true for storybook fans? Has the Tell Me a Story TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS All Access? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Tell Me a Story, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A CBS All Access dark psychological thriller, Tell Me a Story stars Paul Wesley, Odette Annable, Eka Darville, Matt Lauria, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ashley Madekwe, and Carrie-Anne Moss, with Danielle Campbell, Garcelle Beauvais, Caleb Castille, and Christopher Meyer recurring. The series reimagines classic fairy tales and sets them in the modern world. Season two includes tales that focus on three legendary princesses — Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella. The Pruitt family navigates love, loss, romance, and terror against the iconic backdrop of Nashville, Tennessee.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of May 12, 2020, Tell Me a Story has been cancelled, so there will not be a third season. Could this series be revived someday?
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether CBS All Access will cancel or renew Tell Me a Story for season three. I suspect that it will be renewed but that’s just a guess. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tell Me a Story cancellation or renewal news.

5/12 update: Tell Me a Story has been cancelled.
 

Kimberly
Reader
Kimberly

I loved Season 1, it was so clever! I could not wait for Season 2. Although season 2 was good, I didn’t think it was as good as Season 1. I hope there will be a Season 3 !!!

April 12, 2020 2:16 pm
Pamela Wickham
Reader
Pamela Wickham

Amazing! I’m not a binge watcher but this show grabbed me in, kept me wanting more, & having an ending at the end of the series is phenomenal! Can’t wait for season 3!! Binged 2 seasons in less than a week. LOVE IT

March 10, 2020 9:46 am
Rosalyn
Reader
Rosalyn

Please don’t leave me hanging. I binged watched this all day

January 25, 2020 9:20 pm
