Network: CBS All Access.

Episodes: 20 (hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: October 31, 2018 — February 6, 2020.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Paul Wesley, Kim Cattrall, James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, and Zabryna Guevara.

TV show description:

From Kevin Williamson, the Tell Me a Story TV show is based on the Mexican series, Érase una vez. The psychological thriller reimagines classic fairy tales and sets them in the modern world.

The first season weaves The Three Little Pigs together with Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel, but is darker in tone and subject matter than ABC‘s action-packed fantasy adventure Once Upon a Time.

In Tell Me a Story season one, present-day New York City stands in for the dark forests of story books. The drama draws upon fairy tale themes of love, loss, fear, danger, and evil, but explores them in updated ways.

Series Finale:

Episode #20 — Ever After

Tucker and Maddie frantically try to escape Olivia’s clutches, resorting to desperate measures.

First aired: February 6, 2020.

