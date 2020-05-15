Network: ABC

Episodes: 90 (hour)

Seasons: Six

TV show dates: September 25, 2014 — May 14, 2020

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Viola Davis, Tom Verica, Billy Brown, Alfred Enoch, Aja Naomi King, Jack Falahee, Karla Souza, Matt McGorry, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, and Katie Findlay.

TV show description:

This legal-mystery drama revolves around a college professor who, along with her students, gets intertwined in a murder case that strikes close to home.

A Criminal Law professor, Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) is brilliant, sexy, passionate, charismatic, and unpredictable. As fearless in the courtroom as she is in the classroom, Annalise is a defense attorney who represents the most hardened, violent criminals. She’ll do almost anything to win their freedom.

It seems like she has it all — including a successful career and a loving husband, Sam (Tom Verica). However, Annalise’s relationship with a local Philadelphia detective named Nate (Billy Brown) forces her to confront secrets about her life.

Every year, Annalise selects a group of the smartest, most promising students to come work at her law firm. The students vying for this coveted position include:

Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch) is a wide-eyed, likable boy-next-door who’s recently been accepted off the waitlist. Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) is a confident and ambitious overachiever who was born knowing how to “lean in.”

A sly and sophisticated heartbreaker, Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) is used to getting any prize he lays his eyes on. Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) is a quiet and sensitive idealist who’s easy to underestimate. And Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) is an entitled know-it-all who was born into a world of Ivy League educations and country club memberships.

The students all work under two of Annalise’s dedicated associates: Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) is a local Philly boy who’s “done good.” Bonnie Winterbottom (Liza Weil) is a sweet, observant team-player with a hidden edge.

Along the way, Wes becomes entangled with his mysterious neighbor, Rebecca Sutter (Katie Findlay). She becomes the main suspect in the murder of a beautiful university coed. Annalise takes on Rebecca’s case and it becomes the perfect opportunity to teach her students about the dark truth about the law and our justice system.

Working for Annalise is the opportunity of a lifetime for the students, one that can change the course of their lives forever. This murder plot rocks the entire university.

Series Finale:

Episode #90 — Stay

Annalise discovers there’s a surprise witness that threatens her case. Meanwhile, Connor tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan. Elsewhere, a lie between Frank and Bonnie threatens their relationship as Annalise’s killer is finally revealed.

First aired: May 14, 2020.

