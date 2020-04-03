How to Get Away with Murder: Season Six Ratings

A staple of ABC’s Thursday night schedule, How to Get Away with Murder hasn’t done very well in the ratings for quite a while. Based on the numbers, it could have easily been cancelled years ago but the network has kept it on the air for six seasons. We already know that there won’t be a seventh season however because ABC has announced How to Get Away with Murder is ending with season six. Could the show go out on a high or, will it hit new ratings lows? Stay tuned.

A mystery thriller series, How to Get Away with Murder stars Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn, and Amirah Vann. The story centers on the world of Middleton University Professor Annalise Keating (Davis). Murder, deception, fear, and guilt bind her to her long-time associates Frank Delfino (Weber), Bonnie Winterbottom (Weil), and her students. As the group struggles to move on with their lives and focus on their clients, their past continues to haunt them. Annalise and her inner circle struggle to keep their secrets from getting exposed. Relationships are fractured, lies spin out of control, and shocking, new mysteries upend their entire lives.

For comparisons: The fifth season of How to Get Away with Murder on ABC averaged a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.84 million viewers.

