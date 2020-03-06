Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Station 19: Season Three Ratings

Published:

Station 19 TV show on ABC: season 3 ratings

(ABC)

This season, ABC has promised that Station 19 will have even more crossovers than before with the highly-rated Grey’s Anatomy series. Will this strategy boost the ratings or, could this move turn off some viewers? Will Station 19 be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

An action-drama series, Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Miguel Sandoval. The story centers on the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/6 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Station 19 on ABC averaged a 0.95 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.29 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like the Station 19 TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Debbie Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Debbie
Reader
Debbie

I really like Station 19: especially when it crosses with Grey’s Anatomy. Interesting characters. I hope it is not canceled! I am a no miss viewer!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 12:12 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz