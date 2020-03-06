Will this family of firefighters take the heat in the third season of the Station 19 TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Station 19 is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Station 19 here.

An ABC action-drama series, Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Miguel Sandoval. The story centers on the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts, both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Station 19 TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Station 19 should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.