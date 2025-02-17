The Great North: Season Five Ratings + Viewer Votes

Last year, The Great North was FOX’s least-watched scripted series of the season. Will the ratings improve this time around? Will The Great North be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, The Great North TV show stars Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Dulce Sloan, Megan Mullally, and Alanis Morissette. The TV show follows the adventures of the Tobin family in Alaska. Single dad Beef Tobin (Offerman) does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially his only daughter, Judy (Slate). Her artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. The family also includes oldest brother Wolf (Forte) and his bride, Honeybee (Sloan); middle brother Ham (Rust); and Moon (Nancherla), the 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Mullally), and her imaginary friend, singer Alanis Morissette (Morissette), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of The Great North on FOX averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 568,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 17, 2025, The Great North has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

