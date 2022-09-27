The Great North: Season Four — Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the FOX television network, The Great North TV show stars Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Dulce Sloan, Megan Mullally, and Alanis Morissette. The TV show follows the adventures of the Tobin family in Alaska. A single dad, Beef Tobin (Offerman) does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially his only daughter, Judy (Slate). Her artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. The family also includes oldest brother Wolf (Forte) and his bride, Honeybee (Sloan); middle brother Ham (Rust); and Moon (Nancherla), the 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Mullally), and her imaginary friend, singer Alanis Morissette (Morissette), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Great North averages a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.13 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s up by 90% in the demo and up by 81% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Great North stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



FOX

The Great North has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly's Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Great North for season four? Co-creators Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin signed a new deal with 20th Television Animation in August 2022 and, as part of that deal, the duo will continue as showrunners of this show. The series had been quietly renewed for a fourth season prior to that deal being announced. The renewal is no surprise. Since FOX no longer owns series like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and The Simpsons, the execs are focusing on establishing shows they own. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Great North cancellation or renewal news.



