The Great North: FOX Teases 2021 Animated Comedy Series

The Great North is coming to FOX early next year, and the network is now giving fans of their animated programming a peek at the new animated comedy, which stars Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Megan Mullally. Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, and Alanis Morissette as herself.

The series follows a single dad and his family living in Alaska. Offerman voices the patriarch of the Tobin clan.

FOX revealed more about the new animated series in a press release. Check that out below.

“THE GREAT NORTH is a new animated comedy from BOB’S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard, Wendy and Lizzie Molyneaux and Minty Lewis. The series follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.”

The Great North arrives on FOX in February, but an exact premiere date has not yet been revealed. Check out the trailer for the new animated series below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see The Great North on FOX when it joins its Animation Domination line-up?