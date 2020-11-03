Connecting…: Cancelled; No Second Season for NBC Comedy Series

NBC has pulled the plug on this group of friends. The peacock network has essentially cancelled the Connecting… TV show so, there won’t be a second season.

A comedy series in the age of social distancing, the Connecting… TV show stars Ely Henry, Jill Knox, Keith Powell, Otmara Marrero, Parvesh Cheena, Preacher Lawson, and Shakina Nayfack. It is an ensemble sitcom about a group of friends. Like all of us, they are trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of lockdown and these extraordinary times. The friends are Rufus (Henry), Michelle (Knox), Garrett (Powell), Annie (Marrero), Pradeep (Cheena), Ben (Lawson), and Ellis (Nayfack). Shot remotely, the sitcom is co-created and co-executive produced by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall.

The first season of Connecting… is averaging a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just 1.51 million viewers. It’s NBC’s lowest-rated scripted series of the season.

The network has aired four of the comedy’s eight episodes thus far. The remaining episodes will be released via NBC.com and the Peacock streaming service. Superstore reruns will take over the Thursdays at 8:30 PM timeslot for the immediate future.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Connecting… TV show on NBC? Will you watch the remaining episodes online? Would you have checked out a second season?