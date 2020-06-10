Perfect Harmony: Cancelled by NBC; No Season Two for Bradley Whitford Comedy Series

The music is over for Perfect Harmony. NBC has cancelled the 2019-20 TV show so there won’t be a second season.

The comedy series stars Bradley Whitford as Arthur Cochran, a former Princeton music professor who unexpectedly stumbles into a small-town church’s choir practice. Arthur finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite a major clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness — just when they all need it most. The NBC cast also includes Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport.

The first season of Perfect Harmony averaged a meager 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just 1.94 million viewers. That makes Perfect Harmony one of NBC‘s lowest-rated series for the 2019-20 season.

Fellow freshman shows Sunnyside and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector have also been cancelled. Mid-season’s Indebted is also expected to be cancelled.

What do you think? Did you see Perfect Harmony on NBC? Would you have watched a second season of this comedy show?