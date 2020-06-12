Perfect Harmony: Cast of NBC Sitcom Reacts to Cancellation

Perfect Harmony sang its last note on NBC. The series was canceled earlier this week by the network, and the cast immediately went to social media to respond to the sad news. Anna Camp and Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport all shared messages with their fans.

Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, and Bradley Whitford also star on the NBC comedy. Check out Camp’s and Manji’s messages from their Instagram accounts below.

Spencer Allport also spoke about the series’ cancellation with fans on Twitter. This was the young actor’s first series. Check out his tweets about Perfect Harmony below.

Wonder if the show I was in got canceled? 🤣🤣🤣 All joking aside, I was so grateful to be included on @PerfectHarmony and sad to see it canceled. I wish my cast and crew the best of luck. https://t.co/BjYfRtTHJL — Spencer Allport (@spencerallport) June 10, 2020

Thank you again to all the fans of @PerfectHarmony #perfectharmony for being so supportive. This was my first show and you all just enforced the reason I want to do this forever and ever. pic.twitter.com/A0KSSgfX0n — Spencer Allport (@spencerallport) June 11, 2020

What do you think? Were you upset by the cancellation of Perfect Harmony?