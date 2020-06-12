Perfect Harmony: Cast of NBC Sitcom Reacts to Cancellation

Perfect Harmony sang its last note on NBC. The series was canceled earlier this week by the network, and the cast immediately went to social media to respond to the sad news. Anna Camp and Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport all shared messages with their fans.
Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, and Bradley Whitford also star on the NBC comedy. Check out Camp’s and Manji’s messages from their Instagram accounts below.
Well, NBC has cancelled @nbcperfectharmony and my heart really hurts. We had an incredible female show runner, an incredibly talented and diverse cast, and an incredibly talented and diverse writers room. I’ve never loved every cast member more and never gotten along so well with everyone on a production. We wanted to show that you can bring people of different backgrounds together through the joy of music and we did. So sad to see it go. But I’ll never forget one second of the most joy I’ve had onset. I’ll miss seeing the folks of Conley Fork and I’ll miss Ginny so so much ❤️
Female show runner ✔️ One of the most diverse casts ever ✔️ One of the most diverse writer’s rooms ever ✔️ Female and diverse directors ✔️ Cast/Crew that gets along and respects one another ✔️ CANCELED 😭😭😭 Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but @nbc has decided not to renew @nbcperfectharmony. We had the best Cast, Crew and Fans in the business and I will miss you all terribly. Much love Rev Jax!
Spencer Allport also spoke about the series’ cancellation with fans on Twitter. This was the young actor’s first series. Check out his tweets about Perfect Harmony below.
Wonder if the show I was in got canceled? 🤣🤣🤣 All joking aside, I was so grateful to be included on @PerfectHarmony and sad to see it canceled. I wish my cast and crew the best of luck. https://t.co/BjYfRtTHJL
Thank you again to all the fans of @PerfectHarmony #perfectharmony for being so supportive. This was my first show and you all just enforced the reason I want to do this forever and ever. pic.twitter.com/A0KSSgfX0n
What do you think? Were you upset by the cancellation of Perfect Harmony?
So sad. Loved this show.
This was a good one. Not many good comedy show out there. This was fun and different. So sorry to see it go.