Perfect Harmony: Cast of NBC Sitcom Reacts to Cancellation

by Regina Avalos,

Perfect Harmony TV show on NBC: (canceled or renewed?)

(Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

Perfect Harmony sang its last note on NBC. The series was canceled earlier this week by the network, and the cast immediately went to social media to respond to the sad news. Anna Camp and Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport all shared messages with their fans.

Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, and Bradley Whitford also star on the NBC comedy. Check out Camp’s and Manji’s messages from their Instagram accounts below.

Spencer Allport also spoke about the series’ cancellation with fans on Twitter. This was the young actor’s first series. Check out his tweets about Perfect Harmony below.

What do you think? Were you upset by the cancellation of Perfect Harmony?


So sad. Loved this show.

This was a good one. Not many good comedy show out there. This was fun and different. So sorry to see it go.

