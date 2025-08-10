Cruel Summer: Season Three of Freeform Series in the Works with Olivia Holt Returning

Cruel Summer is returning for a third season. Freeform is developing a new season of the series, with Olivia Holt returning as Kate Wallis from season one. Season two featured a new story with a completely different cast.

Variety reported that Holt will also executive produce the series with Cori Uchida and Adam Lash executive producing and showrunning the series. No details about the plot have been released.

Holt starred in the first season of Cruel Summer, which followed the disappearance of her character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia holt (@olivia_holt)

What do you think? Will you watch season three of Cruel Summer when it premieres?